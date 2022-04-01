Angela Coleman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Coleman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela Coleman, PA-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Locations
Roanoke5303 Indian Grave Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 772-4948Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have ptsd. Dr Coleman & the staff at Clearbrook go out of their way to make me feel comfortable & get me in for my appointments. She is very kind, attentive, knowledgeable & gets things handled quickly. Love her!
About Angela Coleman, PA-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Coleman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Angela Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.