Angela Coleman, NP

Pediatrics
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Angela Coleman, NP

Angela Coleman, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. 

Angela Coleman works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Coleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 687-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Priority Health

    Nov 03, 2021
    love love love her! so does Lyrick Kohl <3
    Chelsea Bledsoe — Nov 03, 2021
    About Angela Coleman, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922621556
