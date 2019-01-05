Dr. Angela Cool, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Cool, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Cool, PHD is a Couples Counselor in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Couples Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University.
Dr. Cool works at
Locations
Cool Psychology56 Sugar Creek Center Blvd Ste 160, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 242-1338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to her office did not know what to expect, my life was miserable Dr Cool gave me all the help i needed i was very comfortable scheduling appointments,and sometimes she respond to my emails and never charge for her time. Best Doctor you can find honest,caring i strongly recommend any one have a problem to visit her office, i have the best life now so anyone can. Dr Cool THANK YOU>
About Dr. Angela Cool, PHD
- Couples Counseling
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- University of Texas - Medical Branch
- Texas Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cool.
