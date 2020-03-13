See All Physicians Assistants in Mobile, AL
Angela Dugger, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angela Dugger, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mobile, AL. 

Angela Dugger works at Ascension Medical Group in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group
    Ascension Medical Group
610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 102 Bldg 1, Mobile, AL 36695
(251) 639-5070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 13, 2020
    Had my first appointment with Angela today and couldn’t be more pleased. Extremely kind, compassionate, a great listener, and very knowledgeable. She quickly made the correct diagnosis that had been missed by two other PCP’s and an ER doc. Thrilled to have found her!
    Mar 13, 2020
    About Angela Dugger, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467701474
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Dugger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Dugger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Dugger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Dugger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Dugger works at Ascension Medical Group in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Angela Dugger’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Angela Dugger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Dugger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Dugger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Dugger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

