Angela Dugger, PA-C is accepting new patients.
Angela Dugger, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela Dugger, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mobile, AL.
Angela Dugger works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 102 Bldg 1, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 639-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first appointment with Angela today and couldn’t be more pleased. Extremely kind, compassionate, a great listener, and very knowledgeable. She quickly made the correct diagnosis that had been missed by two other PCP’s and an ER doc. Thrilled to have found her!
About Angela Dugger, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467701474
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Dugger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Dugger accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Dugger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Dugger works at
8 patients have reviewed Angela Dugger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Dugger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Dugger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Dugger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.