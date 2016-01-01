See All Nurse Practitioners in Tacoma, WA
Angela Ladenburg, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (4)
Overview of Angela Ladenburg, ARNP

Angela Ladenburg, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Ladenburg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4707 S 19th St Ste 130, Tacoma, WA 98405 (253) 752-7705
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Angela Ladenburg, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508048182
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Ladenburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Ladenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Angela Ladenburg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Ladenburg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Ladenburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Ladenburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

