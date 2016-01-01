Dr. Angela Macdonald, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Macdonald, OD
Overview of Dr. Angela Macdonald, OD
Dr. Angela Macdonald, OD is an Optometrist in Burlington, KS.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Macdonald's Office Locations
-
1
The EyeDoctors-Optometrists800 N 4th St, Burlington, KS 66839 Directions (844) 206-8760
-
2
Wichita Family Medicine Specialists800 N Carriage Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 202-1047Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macdonald?
About Dr. Angela Macdonald, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1881894046
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Dr. Macdonald has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.