Overview

Angela Martello, LAC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Angela Martello works at Harry J. Turner Msw Lcsw in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harry J. Turner Msw Lcsw
    10065 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 354-9966
  2. 2
    Journey To Insight
    10508 N Glenstone Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 354-9966
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 14, 2019
    Awesome counselor and has really helped out my family after a devastating family situation. She has been great with my teenage girls. I have already noticed a great positive attitude and how they deal with their life change and anxiety. Such a wonderful person. I highly recommend her to help direct you in the path you are seeking to continue with what changes in life are thrown at you.
    Baton Rouge , LA — Jan 14, 2019
    About Angela Martello, LAC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295178341
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Martello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Martello works at Harry J. Turner Msw Lcsw in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Angela Martello’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Angela Martello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Martello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Martello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Martello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

