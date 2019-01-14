Angela Martello accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Martello, LAC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela Martello, LAC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA.
Angela Martello works at
Locations
Harry J. Turner Msw Lcsw10065 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 354-9966
Journey To Insight10508 N Glenstone Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 354-9966
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome counselor and has really helped out my family after a devastating family situation. She has been great with my teenage girls. I have already noticed a great positive attitude and how they deal with their life change and anxiety. Such a wonderful person. I highly recommend her to help direct you in the path you are seeking to continue with what changes in life are thrown at you.
About Angela Martello, LAC
- Counseling
- English
- 1295178341
Angela Martello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Angela Martello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Martello.
