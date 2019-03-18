Angela Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Martin, FNP-C
Overview of Angela Martin, FNP-C
Angela Martin, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Nursing.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Angela Martin's Office Locations
- 1 2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste L, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 686-8197
-
2
Spectra Family Clinic9300 Mansfield Rd Ste 209, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 779-1282Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Martin?
My kids Love going to see her, followed her from tot’s to teens and will follow her anywhere she may go in town. Been seeing her since 2012/13
About Angela Martin, FNP-C
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932480365
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern College Of Nursing
- Northwestern State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Martin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Angela Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.