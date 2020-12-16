Dr. Angela Mastronardi, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastronardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Mastronardi, DC
Overview
Dr. Angela Mastronardi, DC is a Chiropractor in Westlake, OH.
Locations
Bay Chiropractic Center24461 Detroit Rd Ste 208, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 892-5540
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I get the most effective treatments from her that I have ever had. I wouldn't go to another chiropractor by choice. She is amazing!!
About Dr. Angela Mastronardi, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Italian
Dr. Mastronardi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastronardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastronardi speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastronardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastronardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastronardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastronardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.