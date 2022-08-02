Angela McClain is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela McClain
Overview
Angela McClain is a Counselor in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue University and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Locations
Firm Foundations Counseling1601 Sw 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611 Directions (785) 228-5691
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- KanCare
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Angela for awhile now. I really feel like she knows me and supports me and I look forward to our sessions.
About Angela McClain
- Counseling
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1497052005
Education & Certifications
- First Step Wellness & Recovery
- St. Monica's Behavioral Health for women
- Bellevue University
