Angela McClain

Counseling
4.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Angela McClain is a Counselor in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue University and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.

Angela McClain works at Firm Foundations Counseling in Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Firm Foundations Counseling
    1601 Sw 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 228-5691

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stormont Vail Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis

Addiction
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • KanCare
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I’ve been seeing Angela for awhile now. I really feel like she knows me and supports me and I look forward to our sessions.
    T town — Aug 02, 2022
    About Angela McClain

    • Counseling
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497052005
    Education & Certifications

    • First Step Wellness &amp; Recovery
    • St. Monica's Behavioral Health for women
    • Bellevue University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela McClain is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela McClain works at Firm Foundations Counseling in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Angela McClain’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Angela McClain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela McClain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

