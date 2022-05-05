See All Family Doctors in Riverview, FL
Angela McClees, PA-C

Family Medicine
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angela McClees, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Angela McClees works at TGMG Riverview in Riverview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Tampa General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Riverview
    10647 Big Bend Rd # 212, Riverview, FL 33579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 05, 2022
    Angela is amazing, truly listens and cares about her patients.
    — May 05, 2022
    About Angela McClees, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386898237
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
