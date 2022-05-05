Angela McClees, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela McClees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela McClees, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angela McClees, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Riverview, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Angela McClees works at
Locations
TGMG Riverview10647 Big Bend Rd # 212, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 844-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Angela is amazing, truly listens and cares about her patients.
About Angela McClees, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela McClees has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angela McClees accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela McClees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela McClees works at
13 patients have reviewed Angela McClees. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela McClees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela McClees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela McClees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.