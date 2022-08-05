See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Maria, CA
Angela Misuraco, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Angela Misuraco, NP

Angela Misuraco, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA. 

Angela Misuraco works at Clinica Plaza in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Misuraco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinica Plaza
    2801 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 449-4700
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 05, 2022
    After years of seeing different Gyns for yearly checkup. Angela Misuraco identified a problem that 3 previous MD's had not recognized. She is not warm and cozy, but she is excellent at what she does. I appreciated that she gave me as much information as I could handle and gave me literature to read. I will continue to seek out her professional advise.
    Cherie — Aug 05, 2022
    Photo: Angela Misuraco, NP
    About Angela Misuraco, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114901279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Misuraco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Misuraco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Misuraco works at Clinica Plaza in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Angela Misuraco’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Angela Misuraco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Misuraco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Misuraco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Misuraco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

