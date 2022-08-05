Angela Misuraco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Misuraco, NP
Angela Misuraco, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA.
Clinica Plaza2801 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (636) 449-4700
- Cigna
After years of seeing different Gyns for yearly checkup. Angela Misuraco identified a problem that 3 previous MD's had not recognized. She is not warm and cozy, but she is excellent at what she does. I appreciated that she gave me as much information as I could handle and gave me literature to read. I will continue to seek out her professional advise.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114901279
Angela Misuraco accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Misuraco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Angela Misuraco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Misuraco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Misuraco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Misuraco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.