Angela Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Morales, PA-C
Overview
Angela Morales, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Naples, FL.
Locations
Naples Obstetrics and Gynecology Llp11181 Health Park Blvd Ste 1000, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 624-8130
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say Enough great things about Angela, and Deanna,and the rest of the Crew. She Listens,and She Actually CARES about her Patients. I know, over the Years she's helped lower my Cholesterol and Blood Pressure, She understands the Pain I'm in from an Injury and gets me to the point I can Bare the Pain. It's Excruciating, and through 2 medications, I can almost bare the pain totally. Surgery will be needed,and I will have it with who she Recommends. She has been my doctor nearly 20 years,I wouldn't think of going to anyone else. Thank You Angie. You're the Best. Thanks you Deanna and the rest of the Office. You'll Never be forgotten for helping me over the years. Sincerely John P Konley
About Angela Morales, PA-C
- Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1376574962
Angela Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Angela Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.