Angela Perides, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (5)
Overview of Angela Perides, APRN

Angela Perides, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Angela Perides works at Complete Emergency Care Pueblo LLC in Pueblo, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Perides' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Emergency Care Pueblo LLC
    2035 S Pueblo Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 733-8737

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 27, 2022
Actually took time to listen to me
MarySanchez65 — Dec 27, 2022
About Angela Perides, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972024453
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Angela Perides has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Angela Perides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Angela Perides works at Complete Emergency Care Pueblo LLC in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Angela Perides’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Angela Perides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Perides.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Perides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Perides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

