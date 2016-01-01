See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Angela Reich, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Angela Reich, APRN

Angela Reich, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Baptist Health Lexington.

Angela Reich works at CHI Memorial Breast Care Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Reich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Breast Care Associates
    605 Glenwood Dr Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Implanon® Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal
Implanon® Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal

Implanon® Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Angela Reich, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1982902557
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
    • Baptist Health Lexington

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Reich, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Reich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Reich works at CHI Memorial Breast Care Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Angela Reich’s profile.

    Angela Reich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Reich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Reich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Reich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

