Angela Richardson, PT
Overview of Angela Richardson, PT
Angela Richardson, PT is a Physical Therapist in Winston Salem, NC.
Angela Richardson works at
Angela Richardson's Office Locations
Novant Health Rehabilitation Center - Hawthorne1903 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7411
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Angela Richardson, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1407000144
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Angela Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Angela Richardson works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.