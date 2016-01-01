See All Nurse Practitioners in Williamsville, NY
Super Profile

Angela Roche, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Angela Roche, NP

Angela Roche, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. 

Angela Roche works at Audubon Women's Medical Assocs in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Roche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Audubon Women's Medical Associates, PC
    2240 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 639-4034
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Audubon Women's Medical Assocs
    1360 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 639-4034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endometriosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Endometriosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Angela Roche, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184768350
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Roche, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Roche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Angela Roche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Angela Roche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Roche works at Audubon Women's Medical Assocs in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Angela Roche’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Angela Roche. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Roche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Roche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Roche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

