Angela Sanders, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Sanders, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Angela Sanders, NP
Angela Sanders, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Danville, IN.
Angela Sanders works at
Angela Sanders' Office Locations
-
1
Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care100 Hospital Ln Ste 105, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Sanders?
About Angela Sanders, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1407256613
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Angela Sanders using Healthline FindCare.
Angela Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Sanders works at
Angela Sanders has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.