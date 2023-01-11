Angela Sobieck, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angela Sobieck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angela Sobieck, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Angela Sobieck, NP
Angela Sobieck, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Angela Sobieck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Angela Sobieck's Office Locations
-
1
Physical Medicine Consultants7201 Engle Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 471-7197
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Lutheran Health Network - The Orthopedic Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Gallagher Basset
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angela Sobieck?
The staff was friendly, I felt like she listened to me, and I feel so much better from it!
About Angela Sobieck, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023599651
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Kokomo
Frequently Asked Questions
Angela Sobieck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angela Sobieck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angela Sobieck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angela Sobieck works at
3 patients have reviewed Angela Sobieck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Sobieck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Sobieck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Sobieck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.