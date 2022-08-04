See All Nurse Practitioners in Evanston, IL
Angela Stancy, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Angela Stancy, APRN

Angela Stancy, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Evanston, IL. They graduated from Northern Illinois University- MSN, FNP and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Angela Stancy works at Vishnu Gaiha MD in Evanston, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Stancy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vishnu D Gaiha MD Sc
    800 Austin St Ste 602, Evanston, IL 60202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 491-1977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 04, 2022
Angela is a very nice and patient person. Will listen to all your problems and give the best solutions without rushing the appointment. She is also a great mentor and will always give you the best advice. Highly recommended
Ibrahim — Aug 04, 2022

Photo: Angela Stancy, APRN
About Angela Stancy, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1225633506
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Northern Illinois University- MSN, FNP
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Illinois State University - Normal, IL
Undergraduate School

