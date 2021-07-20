See All Nurse Practitioners in Lansing, MI
Angela Stathopoulos, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Angela Stathopoulos, CNP

Angela Stathopoulos, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI. 

Angela Stathopoulos works at Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medical in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Angela Stathopoulos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medicine
    3475 BELLE CHASE WAY, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 882-3732
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2021
    I have been seeing Angie between appointments with Dr. Meland for nearly 10 years. Angie has always been very empathetic to the craziness of my life, never judgemental, and has offered different perspectives to consider and strategies to help cope. In the past there were long wait times prior to my appointments, but this has improved significantly. I have never felt rushed during our appointments, and she is always leaves time for me to ask questions and to share anything that is on my mind. I don't know how I would have gotten through being pregnant and giving birth followed by severe post-partum anxiety / OCD multiple times without the help of Dr. Meland and Angie.
    Kimberly S — Jul 20, 2021
    About Angela Stathopoulos, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306096193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angela Stathopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angela Stathopoulos works at Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medical in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Angela Stathopoulos’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Angela Stathopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angela Stathopoulos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angela Stathopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angela Stathopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

