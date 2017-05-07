See All Counselors in Chula Vista, CA
Angelica Gavino, LMFT

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview

Angelica Gavino, LMFT is a Counselor in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Counseling, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from San Diego State University.

Angelica Gavino works at Heart to Heart Therapeutic Services in Chula Vista, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart to Heart Therapeutic Services
    Heart to Heart Therapeutic Services
3450 Bonita Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
(619) 616-8105

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health
    Health Net
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 07, 2017
    I took my then 12 year old daughter Angelica was a great counselor and helped my daughter trew a hurtful separation between me (her mom) and her dad. My daughter is 16 and every know and then she tell me she misses her counselor. She's 16 at peace with life doing great in school and sport's
    RAMOS in Chula Vista, CA — May 07, 2017
    Photo: Angelica Gavino, LMFT
    About Angelica Gavino, LMFT

    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1255459483
    Education & Certifications

    Crf Prac Prog
    Medical Education
    San Diego State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angelica Gavino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angelica Gavino works at Heart to Heart Therapeutic Services in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Angelica Gavino’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Angelica Gavino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelica Gavino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelica Gavino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelica Gavino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

