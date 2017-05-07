Angelica Gavino accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angelica Gavino, LMFT
Overview
Angelica Gavino, LMFT is a Counselor in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Counseling, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from San Diego State University.
Angelica Gavino works at
Locations
Heart to Heart Therapeutic Services3450 Bonita Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 616-8105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my then 12 year old daughter Angelica was a great counselor and helped my daughter trew a hurtful separation between me (her mom) and her dad. My daughter is 16 and every know and then she tell me she misses her counselor. She's 16 at peace with life doing great in school and sport's
About Angelica Gavino, LMFT
- Counseling
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Crf Prac Prog
- San Diego State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Angelica Gavino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angelica Gavino speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Angelica Gavino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelica Gavino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelica Gavino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelica Gavino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.