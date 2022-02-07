See All Counselors in San Antonio, TX
Angelica Ramirez, LPC

Counseling
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Angelica Ramirez, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX. 

Angelica Ramirez works at Fact in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fact
    Fact
3740 Colony Dr Ste 122, San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 381-6183
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Feb 07, 2022
    I met Mrs. Ramirez in the worst of situations and not by my own choice. Needless to say, I was leary at best. I remember asking her if she was in this for the long hall (meaning; once litigation was over), or was she just another band aid. I told her regardless of how she was brought into our family, the simple truth of the matter was that our family and primarily, my son, needed help! We were at complete critical mass. The amount of parental alienation and manipulation that was taking place was unreal and was doing a massive amount of mental an emotional damage to the child involved. Mrs. Ramirez told me she Was in this for the child and would continue to be, as long as needed. This was 1 year and 2 months ago and now has been 5 months post litigation. She is still with my son! Although there continues to be a tremendous amount of healing to take place, we are slowly but surely getting there! Thank you for sticking with us and honoring your word! The world needs more of you!
    Virginia Turner — Feb 07, 2022
    Photo: Angelica Ramirez, LPC
    About Angelica Ramirez, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972832749
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Angelica Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Angelica Ramirez works at Fact in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Angelica Ramirez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Angelica Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelica Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelica Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelica Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

