Angelica Ramirez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angelica Ramirez, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angelica Ramirez, LPC is a Counselor in San Antonio, TX.
Angelica Ramirez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fact3740 Colony Dr Ste 122, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 381-6183
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angelica Ramirez?
I met Mrs. Ramirez in the worst of situations and not by my own choice. Needless to say, I was leary at best. I remember asking her if she was in this for the long hall (meaning; once litigation was over), or was she just another band aid. I told her regardless of how she was brought into our family, the simple truth of the matter was that our family and primarily, my son, needed help! We were at complete critical mass. The amount of parental alienation and manipulation that was taking place was unreal and was doing a massive amount of mental an emotional damage to the child involved. Mrs. Ramirez told me she Was in this for the child and would continue to be, as long as needed. This was 1 year and 2 months ago and now has been 5 months post litigation. She is still with my son! Although there continues to be a tremendous amount of healing to take place, we are slowly but surely getting there! Thank you for sticking with us and honoring your word! The world needs more of you!
About Angelica Ramirez, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972832749
Frequently Asked Questions
Angelica Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angelica Ramirez works at
6 patients have reviewed Angelica Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Angelica Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelica Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelica Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.