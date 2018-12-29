See All Dermatologists in Old Bridge, NJ
Angelica Torres, PA

Dermatology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Angelica Torres, PA is a Dermatologist in Old Bridge, NJ. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.

Angelica Torres works at Dermatology Associates of Central NJ in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of Central NJ
    3548 US HIGHWAY 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 679-6300
    Princeton Center for Dermatology
    800 Bunn Dr Ste 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-1033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2018
    Angelica Brewer is an excellent PA. Extremely professional, knowledgeable and thorough. Would highly recommend her and the office. Wait time was a mere three minutes.
    JB in Manalapan — Dec 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Angelica Torres, PA
    About Angelica Torres, PA

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1497093009
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Rutgers University
