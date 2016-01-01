Angelina Collins, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angelina Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angelina Collins, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Angelina Collins, NP
Angelina Collins, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in La Jolla, CA.
Angelina Collins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Angelina Collins' Office Locations
-
1
University of California San Diego Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center9350 Campus Point Dr Ste 2B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-7423
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Angelina Collins?
About Angelina Collins, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1720001324
Frequently Asked Questions
Angelina Collins accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angelina Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Angelina Collins works at
Angelina Collins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Angelina Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelina Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelina Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.