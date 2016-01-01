Dr. Angelina Cordova, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelina Cordova, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Angelina Cordova, ED.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Greenwood Village, CO.
Dr. Cordova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
One Day At A Time Counseling LLC6595 S Dayton St Ste 1200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 675-7939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cordova?
About Dr. Angelina Cordova, ED.D
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1629249503
Education & Certifications
- METROPOLITAN STATE COLLEGE OF DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordova accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordova works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.