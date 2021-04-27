Overview

Angelina Strickler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center, JPS Family Health Center, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Angelina Strickler works at HEAD NECK ONCOLOGIC, RECONSTRUCTIVE SKULL BASE SURGERY in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.