Angelique Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Angelique Jones
Offers telehealth
Overview of Angelique Jones
Angelique Jones is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Angelique Jones works at
Angelique Jones' Office Locations
UF Health Family Medicine - Lem Turner1255 Lila St, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Directions (904) 383-1001
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Truly cares about the well-being of her patients. She isn’t there for a paycheck or to fill a quota. She is the definition of compassion. She is a no-nonsense type of person. If you don’t want to hear what’s best for you - then stay away. But, if you’re interested in being a better version of yourself - then Angelique Jones is the primary care provider you need.
About Angelique Jones
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518201300
Angelique Jones accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Angelique Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Angelique Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Angelique Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.