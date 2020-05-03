Angella John has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Angella John, ARNP
Angella John, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL.
Richard A Mclean MD PA4101 NW 4th St Ste 109, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 792-6900
Last night I was having excruciating ear and neck pain that kept me up for the most part of the night; I called my health care provider’s (Office, (MotherDaughter PC) the next morning and spoke to Angella John who is one of the provider, I told her of my experience, I was seen by her via Telimed in her virtual office. I am grateful for the way my health concern was handle by her. It is so comforting knowing in times like these, when we are face with different health issues and need to be seen in an emergency in such a difficult time as this and received the care, and attention that can help you to recover to better health. A proscription was send in to my pharmacy. Thanks to MotherDaughter PC.
