Dr. Colavita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Angelo Colavita, DC
Overview
Dr. Angelo Colavita, DC is a Chiropractor in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. Colavita works at
Locations
Vita Head Neck & Facial Pain Relief Center991 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (856) 235-7779
Ratings & Reviews
Perhaps one of the most talented Chiros in the country. He understands the Atlas (the C1 vertebra) better than almost anyone in this country and the proper way to cure very complex upper neck issues.
About Dr. Angelo Colavita, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1326229030
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colavita works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Colavita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colavita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colavita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colavita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.