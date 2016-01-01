Angie Barker, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Angie Barker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Angie Barker, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Angie Barker, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Osage Beach, MO.
Angie Barker works at
Locations
Mental Wellness, LLC1191 Highway KK Ste 101, Osage Beach, MO 65065 Directions (573) 302-7241Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Counseling Cares PC233 S MCARTHUR ST, Macomb, IL 61455 Directions (309) 833-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Blessing Hospital
- Fort Madison Community Hospital
- Galesburg Cottage Hospital
- Genesis Medical Center, Aledo
- Graham Hospital Association
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Saint Mary Hospital
- Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital
- Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center -West Burlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Angie Barker, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1336499219
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
