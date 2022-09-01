See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Ana, CA
Anissa Spada

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Anissa Spada

Anissa Spada is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Ana, CA. 

Anissa Spada works at Elite. Pain Mgmt. Inc. in Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anissa Spada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elite. Pain Mgmt. Inc.
    Elite. Pain Mgmt. Inc.
2010 E 1st St Ste 100, Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 556-7246

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 01, 2022
I have only been seeing Anissa for a couple months now and I already feel really comfortable with them. Also their staff communicates very well, making it easy to make appointments.
Nicole — Sep 01, 2022
Photo: Anissa Spada
About Anissa Spada

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114469111
Frequently Asked Questions

Anissa Spada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Anissa Spada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Anissa Spada works at Elite. Pain Mgmt. Inc. in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Anissa Spada’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Anissa Spada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anissa Spada.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anissa Spada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anissa Spada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

