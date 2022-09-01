Anissa Spada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Anissa Spada
Overview of Anissa Spada
Anissa Spada is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Ana, CA.
Anissa Spada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Anissa Spada's Office Locations
-
1
Elite. Pain Mgmt. Inc.2010 E 1st St Ste 100, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 556-7246
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anissa Spada?
I have only been seeing Anissa for a couple months now and I already feel really comfortable with them. Also their staff communicates very well, making it easy to make appointments.
About Anissa Spada
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114469111
Frequently Asked Questions
Anissa Spada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anissa Spada works at
2 patients have reviewed Anissa Spada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anissa Spada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anissa Spada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anissa Spada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.