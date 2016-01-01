Anita Callicoat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anita Callicoat
Overview of Anita Callicoat
Anita Callicoat is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, WV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anita Callicoat's Office Locations
- 1 3501 Maccorkle Ave SE # 151, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (866) 460-3567
Ratings & Reviews
About Anita Callicoat
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386752566
Frequently Asked Questions
Anita Callicoat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anita Callicoat has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Callicoat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anita Callicoat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anita Callicoat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.