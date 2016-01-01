Anita Effinger accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anita Effinger, FNP
Overview of Anita Effinger, FNP
Anita Effinger, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI.
Anita Effinger works at
Anita Effinger's Office Locations
-
1
Integrated Physician Solutions PC21650 W 11 Mile Rd Ste 202, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 213-2900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anita Effinger?
About Anita Effinger, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578923314
Frequently Asked Questions
Anita Effinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anita Effinger works at
Anita Effinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Effinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anita Effinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anita Effinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.