Anita Hussey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anita Hussey, CRNP
Overview of Anita Hussey, CRNP
Anita Hussey, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Anita Hussey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Anita Hussey's Office Locations
-
1
Allegheny Medical P. C.2000 Cliffmine Rd Ste 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15275 Directions (412) 494-4550
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anita Hussey?
About Anita Hussey, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962883413
Frequently Asked Questions
Anita Hussey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anita Hussey works at
Anita Hussey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Hussey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anita Hussey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anita Hussey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.