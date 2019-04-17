See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Charles, IL
Dr. Anita Palmer-Hall, OD

Optometry
Overview of Dr. Anita Palmer-Hall, OD

Dr. Anita Palmer-Hall, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Charles, IL. They completed their residency with Southern California College of Optometry

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Palmer-Hall's Office Locations

    40W330 Lafox Rd, Saint Charles, IL 60175 (630) 584-9850

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Apr 17, 2019
    Visit with Dr Palmer was amazing. She was able to accommodate our schedule and helped resolve an urgent issue before it progressed, while also taking time to explain how to prevent it again in the future. She also had us come back to double check, she didn't just to conclusions to keep it all to one visit. She is extremely friendly and personable, but very knowledgeable and thorough with explanations. Dr Palmer is the best eye doctor out there!!!
    About Dr. Anita Palmer-Hall, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1598824203
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern California College of Optometry
    • FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anita Palmer-Hall, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer-Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palmer-Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palmer-Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer-Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer-Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer-Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer-Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

