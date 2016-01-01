Anita Powell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anita Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anita Powell, PA-C
Overview of Anita Powell, PA-C
Anita Powell, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Anita Powell works at
Anita Powell's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Anita Powell, PA-C
- Urology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Anita Powell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Anita Powell using Healthline FindCare.
Anita Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anita Powell works at
Anita Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anita Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anita Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anita Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.