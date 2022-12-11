Overview

Dr. Anita Sanz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska-Lincoln.



Dr. Sanz works at Sanz and Sanz Psychological Associates LLC in Deland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.