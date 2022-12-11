Dr. Anita Sanz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anita Sanz, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anita Sanz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Locations
Sanz and Sanz Psychological Associates LLC1109 W Euclid Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 943-9040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanz was my therapist for nearly 10 years. She is the very best Dr/Therapist I've ever had the honor of seeing. She's an incredible person and helped me so much through the years. She was always there for me during my darkest days and there to cheer me on during the great ones. I adore Anita and I highly, HIGHLY recommend. *Also, the office staff is incredible too. Can't go wrong.
About Dr. Anita Sanz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1679551428
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska-Lincoln
