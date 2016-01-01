Dr. Ann Brian, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Brian, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ann Brian, PHD is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University.
Dr. Brian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Douglas Gossman MD PLLC2302 Hurstbourne Village Dr Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 792-0159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brian?
About Dr. Ann Brian, PHD
- Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1003113523
Education & Certifications
- Philhaven Hospital
- Bowling Green State University
- XAVIER UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brian accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brian works at
Dr. Brian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.