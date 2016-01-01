Overview

Dr. Ann Brian, PHD is a Psychologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Bowling Green State University.



Dr. Brian works at Douglas Gossman MD PLLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.