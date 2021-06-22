Ann Brzeszkiewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC
Overview
Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC is a Counselor in Bourbonnais, IL.
Ann Brzeszkiewicz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mcinnes Counseling Services Inc110 Mooney Dr Ste 1, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 933-7887
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ann Brzeszkiewicz?
I don’t understand why she is getting bad reviews. Ann Marie has been incredibly helpful and understanding, even with my difficult and complex diagnosis. I’ve been seeing her for well over a year and is definitely in my top 2 favorite therapists I’ve ever had. She listened to me and understood me, unlike other doctors that just wanted to shove pills down my throat; she was able to finally get me the correct diagnosis and the correct therapy to help me. She has helped me tremendously and I will forever recommend her. She genuinely cares for her patients and isn’t all about the money. Overall, very understanding, laid back, professional, and educated. Love her!
About Ann Brzeszkiewicz, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1609951169
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Brzeszkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ann Brzeszkiewicz works at
5 patients have reviewed Ann Brzeszkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Brzeszkiewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Brzeszkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Brzeszkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.