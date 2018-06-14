Ann Marie Burgeson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Marie Burgeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ann Marie Burgeson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ann Marie Burgeson, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Ann Marie Burgeson works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ann Burgeson has helped my son with some mental health issues and lead us into the right direction for the services he needed, she is polite and will explain things in detail. I have had my own medical issues and she is very precise and takes her time! 5 stars for sure!!!!!!
About Ann Marie Burgeson, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
