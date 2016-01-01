Ann Cinnamon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Cinnamon, LMFT
Overview
Ann Cinnamon, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fair Oaks, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9712 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste A, Fair Oaks, CA 95628 Directions (916) 961-6601
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ann Cinnamon?
About Ann Cinnamon, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1649333865
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Cinnamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Ann Cinnamon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Cinnamon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Cinnamon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Cinnamon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.