Ann Ruffalo, PA

Dermatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Ann Ruffalo, PA is a Dermatologist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Iowa Coll Of Med.

Ann Ruffalo works at Healthy Steps in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Ottumwa, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drs Sarin & Indrisano LLC
    10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 280, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 593-6072
  2. 2
    Mercy Ottumwa Medical Clinic
    1005 Pennsylvania Ave, Ottumwa, IA 52501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (641) 682-4594

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2019
    Definitely a great medical office! The staff doesn't treat you like you're just another patient, they care about you as if you are family. Everyone greets you with a smile. The new location is now closer and convenient for me. I'm Happy to have found Jivana Care when I moved up here! Dr. Ruffalo is helping me improve and maintain good health. Can't have it any other way! - K. Scott
    Kimberly S. — Sep 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ann Ruffalo, PA
    About Ann Ruffalo, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316249402
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Iowa Coll Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ann Ruffalo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Ruffalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ann Ruffalo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ann Ruffalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Ann Ruffalo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Ruffalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Ruffalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Ruffalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

