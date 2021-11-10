See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Ann Jesse, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ann Jesse, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ann Jesse, FNP

Ann Jesse, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Ann Jesse works at University Medical Center of El Paso in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Winnie Wang, FNP
Winnie Wang, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mayedel Briggs, FNP-C
Mayedel Briggs, FNP-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Krystal Kalt
Krystal Kalt
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Ann Jesse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Center of El Paso
    4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 521-7866
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ann Jesse?

    Nov 10, 2021
    Ann has always been a good resource for me to go to when I'm not feeling well. Her staff has ALWAYS attended to me well. Make note that if you need to reach Ann, she may not return your call until late in the same day or the following day (depending on when you call).
    — Nov 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ann Jesse, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Ann Jesse, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ann Jesse to family and friends

    Ann Jesse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ann Jesse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ann Jesse, FNP.

    About Ann Jesse, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073562948
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ann Jesse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ann Jesse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ann Jesse works at University Medical Center of El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Ann Jesse’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ann Jesse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Jesse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Jesse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Jesse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ann Jesse, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.