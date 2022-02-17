Dr. Ann Kent-Gasiorowski, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent-Gasiorowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Kent-Gasiorowski, OD
Overview of Dr. Ann Kent-Gasiorowski, OD
Dr. Ann Kent-Gasiorowski, OD is an Optometrist in Peabody, MA.
Dr. Kent-Gasiorowski's Office Locations
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 531-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The goddess of prescriptions. Especially for difficult refractions.
About Dr. Ann Kent-Gasiorowski, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1831280353
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent-Gasiorowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent-Gasiorowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent-Gasiorowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent-Gasiorowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent-Gasiorowski.
