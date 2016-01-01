See All Nurse Practitioners in Fayetteville, NC
Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP

Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Ann L Kirkpatrick works at Oak Street Health North Fayetteville in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ann L Kirkpatrick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health North Fayetteville
    103 Country Club Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 226-6040
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ann L Kirkpatrick?

    Photo: Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ann L Kirkpatrick to family and friends

    Ann L Kirkpatrick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ann L Kirkpatrick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP.

    About Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679947527
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ann L Kirkpatrick, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann L Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ann L Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ann L Kirkpatrick works at Oak Street Health North Fayetteville in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Ann L Kirkpatrick’s profile.

    Ann L Kirkpatrick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ann L Kirkpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann L Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann L Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.