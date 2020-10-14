See All Nurse Practitioners in Pasadena, CA
Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP

Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA. 

Ann-Margaret Asher works at Huntington Family Medicine in Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
Dr. Judith Foyabo, DNP
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Ann-Margaret Asher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Family Medicine
    50 Bellefontaine St Ste 403, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 792-1912

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Ann-Margaret Asher?

Oct 14, 2020
Ann Asher has provided me with the best adult healthcare I have had! I went for a long time without a PCP and I’m so glad I found this practice. Ann can handle everything and when you need a doctor, they are there for you at this practice, they can help you with whatever you need. I have never had to wait long, the staff has always been kind and helpful, I just do not have enough food things to say. I recommend them to everyone I know! Ann is very smart and experienced and the whole practice seems to be.
Hannah B — Oct 14, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP
How would you rate your experience with Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Ann-Margaret Asher to family and friends

Ann-Margaret Asher's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Ann-Margaret Asher

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP.

About Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447375712
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ann-Margaret Asher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ann-Margaret Asher works at Huntington Family Medicine in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Ann-Margaret Asher’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ann-Margaret Asher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann-Margaret Asher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann-Margaret Asher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann-Margaret Asher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Ann-Margaret Asher, CNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.