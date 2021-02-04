Ann-Marie Cebrelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ann-Marie Cebrelli
Overview
Ann-Marie Cebrelli is a Physician Assistant in Norfolk, VA.
Ann-Marie Cebrelli works at
Locations
Morgan, La Juana M MD - Hampton Roads Behavioral Hlth1500 E Little Creek Rd Ste 205, Norfolk, VA 23518 Directions (757) 587-4744
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
A Medical Provider who works to treat and acknowledge you like an individual and not just a number. Someone who assisted me through one of the darkest times and with her patience, guidance, knowledge and care saw me through to the other side. Has the ability to listen, understand and empathize with the patient. No longer working at the practice I first met her at, I would travel a distance if I could find her newest place of practice. Worth the time and travel.... This is someone I would definitely recommend and give more than 5 stars to. Give your care to this provider and you know you are in safe hands!!
About Ann-Marie Cebrelli
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356810436
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann-Marie Cebrelli accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann-Marie Cebrelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann-Marie Cebrelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann-Marie Cebrelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.