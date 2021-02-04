See All Physicians Assistants in Norfolk, VA
Ann-Marie Cebrelli

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ann-Marie Cebrelli is a Physician Assistant in Norfolk, VA. 

Ann-Marie Cebrelli works at Hampton Roads Behavioral Health in Norfolk, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morgan, La Juana M MD - Hampton Roads Behavioral Hlth
    1500 E Little Creek Rd Ste 205, Norfolk, VA 23518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 587-4744
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2021
    A Medical Provider who works to treat and acknowledge you like an individual and not just a number. Someone who assisted me through one of the darkest times and with her patience, guidance, knowledge and care saw me through to the other side. Has the ability to listen, understand and empathize with the patient. No longer working at the practice I first met her at, I would travel a distance if I could find her newest place of practice. Worth the time and travel.... This is someone I would definitely recommend and give more than 5 stars to. Give your care to this provider and you know you are in safe hands!!
    Laura G. — Feb 04, 2021
    About Ann-Marie Cebrelli

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356810436
