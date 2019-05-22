Ann Millikin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Millikin, LCPC
Overview
Ann Millikin, LCPC is a Counselor in Maryville, IL.
Ann Millikin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peace of Mind Counseling LLC2016 Vadalabene Dr Ste A, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 604-1696
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ann Millikin?
Ann is excellent in her field. She has provided tangible guidance for my personal issues, but she has given me tools to handle situations as they develop. I would highly recommend her for counseling needs. She has a diversified background of knowledge, which is helpful to a variety of people and circumstances. You will not be disappointed.
About Ann Millikin, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1629188792
Frequently Asked Questions
Ann Millikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ann Millikin works at
2 patients have reviewed Ann Millikin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Millikin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Millikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Millikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.