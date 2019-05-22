See All Counselors in Maryville, IL
Ann Millikin, LCPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ann Millikin, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ann Millikin, LCPC is a Counselor in Maryville, IL. 

Ann Millikin works at Peace of Mind Counseling LLC in Maryville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peace of Mind Counseling LLC
    2016 Vadalabene Dr Ste A, Maryville, IL 62062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 604-1696
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ann Millikin?

    May 22, 2019
    Ann is excellent in her field. She has provided tangible guidance for my personal issues, but she has given me tools to handle situations as they develop. I would highly recommend her for counseling needs. She has a diversified background of knowledge, which is helpful to a variety of people and circumstances. You will not be disappointed.
    — May 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ann Millikin, LCPC
    How would you rate your experience with Ann Millikin, LCPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ann Millikin to family and friends

    Ann Millikin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ann Millikin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ann Millikin, LCPC.

    About Ann Millikin, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629188792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ann Millikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ann Millikin works at Peace of Mind Counseling LLC in Maryville, IL. View the full address on Ann Millikin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ann Millikin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Millikin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ann Millikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ann Millikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ann Millikin, LCPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.