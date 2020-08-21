Ann Padilla, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ann Padilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ann Padilla, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA.
Overlake Clinics - Psychiatry1750 112th Ave NE Ste B102, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 688-5460Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I went to see Ann Padilla for meds for my ADHD. I have a hard time opening up to psychiatrists or anyone in that field. I was very comfortable talking to her and would highly recommend her. She was very knowledgeable and friendly. I am going back to see her for another reason outside of my ADHD. I give her a solid 5 stars out of 5. She was also knowledgeable of my other health issues. She is definitely worth seeing. I choose to go to her even though she is far from where I live. That says alot about her!!
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Ann Padilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ann Padilla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ann Padilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Ann Padilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ann Padilla.
